Sculpture of Ordered Chaos Visualizes Chopin’s Music

Frédéric Chopin, as any aspiring pianist can attest, produced some of the most gorgeous, technically challenging piano pieces in the history of classical music. Now, there’s an exhibition honoring the composer, and the design is every bit as complex as his work.

For Chopin’s Visiting Card — a collection of rare manuscripts and letters on display at the baroque Krasi?ski Palace in Warsaw — WWAA Architects and artist Boris Kudli?ka threw ribbons of curving plywood over the ceiling, on the walls, and along the staircases to abstractly visualize Chopin’s creative process.

The composer’s artistic torments were legendary. So the ribbons start out as a wild, tangled mess “symbolizing improvisation of creation of first ideas of melodies,” WWAA say. Then they smooth out, finally creating “a perfect form” of undulating bands in the upper reaches of the central exhibit space.