Tom Dixon Builds a Monument to Meat for Jamie Oliver and BBQ King Adam Perry Lang

Food snobs, design junkies, you’ll want to sit for this one. Take a couple preeminent figures in the restaurant business today — celeb chef Jamie Oliver and New York barbecue king Adam Perry Lang. Plunk them down in a restaurant, in a sexy new building designed by French starchitect Jean Nouvel. Hire Tom Dixon’s Design Research Studio for the interiors. Add meat. Still standing? Didn’t think so.

Such is the formula of Barbecoa, a swanky new barbecue joint in London that reads like a diamond-encrusted barometer of the contemporary food and design zeitgeist. The place is a case study in giving low-brow food high-brow bona fides. It has seven — possibly eight — grills for things like crispy pig cheeks and spatchcocked baby chicken, and it’s got 200 seats spread over two stories, with stunning views of St. Paul’s Cathedral. Designwise, the restaurant is classic Dixon: all butch colors and bling.

Make that lots of bling. The price tag on this baby was a cool $4.8 million. The person presumably drooling most of all is Lang, who made a name for himself hawking haute barbecue in food carts around New York. (He also has his own popular, but relatively nondescript, restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen.) Barbecoa represents his entree into the world of glammy dining. Here’s to hoping the food tastes as good as the restaurant looks.