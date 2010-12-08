Exclusive Infographic: A Dizzying Guide to Girl Talk’s Remix Genius

Gregg Gillis quit his job as a biomedical engineer two years ago to become a full-time mashup artist known as Girl Talk. He still approaches his music like a scientist, though, combining the DNA of songs in divergent genres to grow unique hybrid jams. He’s the only one who knows the full genetic code. But here’s a stab by Fast Company and infographic artist Tiffany Farrant at mapping the samples on Girl Talk’s latest, All Day.