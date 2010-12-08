A Music Instrument That Fosters Creative Collaborations

Each player holds one of two boxes, connected to the main unit by a cord. Then they play beautiful music together. (By which we mean, “weird noises that sound like telegraph signals or submarine sonar.”)

Not exactly Mozart. Or “chopsticks,” for that matter. But does it look fun? Hell yes. And you can’t quibble with West’s retro cabinet design.

If West puts as much effort into the actual tunes as he did into the physical design, this could end up being more fun than Rock Band at parties.