Zebra Imaging Creates 3-D Holographic Maps, Glasses Not Required [Video]

Remember that scene in Avatar where the Marines gather around a giant 3D map of Pandora to plot their invasion? Thanks to Zebra Imaging, that’s not just sci-fi anymore. The company makes holographic maps that, according to the company, have been “utilized by the US military overseas for visualization and defense planning applications.”

Here’s a a video of some of their images in action. You’ll have to pinch yourself to believe it’s not a special effect. But Zebra doesn’t just make maps to help the Army blow stuff up real good. They’re also widely used for forensic investigations of accident sites, as well as for designing urban infrastructure and architecture.