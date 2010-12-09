Flintstone Chic Heralds a Backlash Against Modern Refinement [Slideshow]

When it opens in late January, Post Fossil: Excavating 21st Century Creation at the Design Museum Holon in Israel will challenge visitors to imagine environments designed by cavemen instead of cyborgs. Think: a bench cast from the internal cavity of a slaughtered calf (cozy!), a chair made from clay and cow dung, a lamp from a gourd, and a bird’s skeleton dressed in fabric — taxidermy for the slightly squeamish.

If China bombs us back to the Stone Age, these might be the elements of Zoolander’s condo in Bedrock.

Curated by Li Edelkoort, former director of the Design Academy Eindhoven and founder of the trend-forecasting company Trend Union, the show is a reaction both to the excesses of the global economic meltdown and a growing backlash to the rampant digitization of our age. It will be shown, fittingly, in Ron Arad’s new design museum, which looks like the love child of Richard Serra and the Guggenheim.

Edelkoort, clad in a black dress with asymmetrical hem and black studded UGGs, previewed the show this week at her North American offices on New York’s Lower East Side.

The exhibit originally opened at Issey Miyake’s 21_21 Design Sight space in Tokyo. “He thought his museum was getting stale,” Edelkoort said. “Too refined, too invisible.” What Miyake wanted instead was a show that was a little rougher, edgier — more earthy than elegant. “He told us the key word was ‘break'” Edelkoort said.

No problem. For the past few years, in her trend-spotting business, Edelkoort had been tracking what she saw as a breakdown in the trajectory of design. Spurred by a devotion to recycling, a passion for modest, earth-bound materials instead of flashy high tech ones, and alarm over the design excesses of the boom era, designers were creating things that looked like they were crafted by contemporary cavemen. Timber, hide, pulp, fiber, earth and fire replaced plastic, Gorilla glass, and silicon chips.

The title, “Post Fossil” is not only a call to think beyond the age of oil consumption, but to mine the past for the primal connections between man, matter and basic forms as a way of envisioning the future, Edelkoort said.