Eye Candy: Gorgeous Sculptures Made Only Out of Pressed Flowers

We love crafty stuff and everything, but we admit we’re a bit mystified by the appeal of pressed flowers, which have about as much youthful pizazz as a box of muesli. At least that’s what we thought until Ignacio Canales Aracil came along. The Spanish artist has managed to freshen up the old flower-press technique with a pair of gorgeous sculptures that appear to float in mid-air.

The sculptures — called, ambitiously, The Fragility of Time — are meticulously built out of plants and flowers plucked from various parks in the UK (with permission, of course). Aracil then flattens the blossoms and weaves them one by one over a cone-shaped paper mold. There’s no adhesive used here; the flower arrangement is its own support structure (comparable to a straw hat). About a month later, the flowers dry out, and Aracil removes the mold. The only addition is a coat of varnish to prevent the plants from absorbing moisture.

Aracil’s sculptures are for sale, and a percentage of the proceeds go to the gardens Aracil worked with: The Wild About Flowers Nursery in Devon; and Pembroke-Lodge in Richmond Park. Visit Aracil’s website for more images and info.