Wanted: Fiskars Cuts+More Scissors Will Cut Anything

Tis the season for holiday chopping — think present-opening, cardboard box-cutting, and clamshell packaging-removing. But for whatever you choose to dismantle this year, it usually means diving through your kitchen/office/workbench to find just the right cutting device.

An innovative new tool called Cuts+More promises to take care of all your slicing and dicing needs in one tool, and it’s made by the same folks who make the iconic orange-handled scissors you probably used to cut out your first paper snowflake: Finland-based Fiskars.

According to an interview with designer Colin Roberts at Core77, Fiskars set out to create the ideal multifunctional pair of scissors, but it was in their market research that they discovered what consumers really wanted was a tool that could provide the ease of scissors (the #1 most used cutting tool) with the heft of a knife (#2). The challenge was to combine the two uses in a way that still felt like it was part of the Fiskars brand family.

Roberts borrowed a feature from old detachable kitchen shears where the two blades can be taken apart. So the blades here can be used independently as more of a knife-like tool, or — and this is the really cool part — put back together a different way to take advantage of the cutting implements located on the other side of the blade. The take-apart joint allows the scissors to transform into a rope cutter, a wire cutter, and a bottle opener, in addition to all the features of the standalone blade. It’s a shop knife married with the elegance of a simple pair of scissors.