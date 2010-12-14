Gorgeous Forest Paintings Use Computer Code As a Paintbrush

To those who haven’t warmed to computer-generated art, whether because it seems too rote or too strange or both, let us introduce you to Holger Lippmann . The Berlin-based artist uses programming — and nothing but — to create unfathomably intricate compositions indistinguishable from drawings in pen and ink.

His latest series, Nebel Wald (Cloud Forest in English), features stands of leafless trees, whose branches twist and loop and taper precisely as they might in nature, as if Lippmann spent a week in the Tiergarten with a sketchpad.

Lippmann built the trees using Processing — a tool he likens to good old-fashioned canvas-on-easel painting. As he tells us in an email: