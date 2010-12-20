Flash Game Renders Your Favorite Song as a Cartoon Map

So there you are, building a nice little cul-de-sac in SimCity , when suddenly it hits you: Why can’t I turn this sterile, isometric suburban landscape into a musical instrument?

OK, maybe that only happened to Jim Hall, the designer/creator of “Isle of Tune.” It’s a Flash-based interactive game that lets you build little neighborhoods which set off musical notes or samples as tiny digital cars drive through them.

Here’s what “Beat It” looks (and sounds) like as a digital subdevelopment. You don’t mind that some of the music is made of screen-door slams and dog barks, do you?

Like the hugely successful urban design game it takes inspiration from, “Isle of Tune” is ridiculously addictive, largely because of its impeccable user interface. You can go from green blank slate to musical suburban sprawl in just a few seconds or mouse clicks. Here’s “Co.Design Pines,” our own silly attempt at aural urban planning (with apologies to every musician and urban planner, ever):