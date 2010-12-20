For Those Scared of Getting Inked, Lovely Tattoos on Paper [Video]

Jacob Dahlstrup Jensen is the tattoo artist every 40-year-old lawyer with a smeary dolphin on her ankle wishes she met 20 years ago. He’ll give you ink, alright. But on a piece of paper.

For “On a Sailor’s Grave (no roses grow),” shown here, Denmark-based Jensen (who’s trained in fine art) wielded a tattoo machine like an embossing pen, scratching up heavy watercolor paper to create a 3-D print that falls somewhere between a Hells Angels tat and a lace doily. Uh, rock “n” roll?

It’s awfully pretty in an as-close-to-needles-as-we’ll-ever-come kind of way. But who’d actually buy it? Maybe this lady.