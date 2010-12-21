Infographic of the Day: Diabetes Is Spreading Like a Virus

The rise in diabetes is, of course, linked to the rising rates of obesity across America. But what’s truly stunning is just how prevalent the disease has become, and how meteoric the growth rates are. Here’s what the country looks like on a county-by-county basis in 2004. The darker the color, the higher the incidence of diabetes:

Over at the interactive version, you can see that a few pockets of the U.S. have some astoundingly high incidence rates — well over 10% in several counties in Mississippi, for example. Though it seems like the hardest hit areas are rural, you can also see alarmingly high rates in the suburbs around big cities such as Atlanta and Dallas. But it gets worse. Here’s the data in 2006: