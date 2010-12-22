C-Water, a Solar Water Desalinator That’s Stowable on Life Rafts

Anyone who’s seen Waterworld knows that finding potable water is not the easiest thing to accomplish in a remote location. Chinese designer Chao Gao has created an award-winning experimental product called C-Water that uses passive solar power to make water desalination a no-brainer. And its ingenious collapsible design sure looks more convenient than the Rube-Goldberg urine-filtering machine that Kevin Costner used.

The C-Water uses sunlight and distillation to separate H2O from the nastier stuff: just set the device down on a damp surface (or float it on the water) in direct sunlight, and like a tiny greenhouse, the sun’s rays will heat the water within the enclosure. Water vapor (sans salt) condenses on the C-Water’s “roof”, runs down into the reservoir, et voila: a mere 47 hours later, you have enough fresh water to lightly coat your tongue in. (Good luck hitting that “2 Liter” mark!)

We kid, we kid. It’s a clever concept, even if it’s probably slow to actually work. But if you’re stuck on a raft with nothing to do but wait for rescue, a C-Water could be a literal lifesaver — and that sturdy, accordion-esque design could even make the devices cheap and compact enough to build into lifeboats and other survival/crisis-response equipment.