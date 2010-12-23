Robot Creates the World’s Nerdiest Light Paintings

German artist Nils Völker has managed to do what no high-school geometry teacher can: Make pi kinda? fascinating. His trick: a quirky little robot, which turns that old Euclidean headache into gorgeous, gallery-ready light paintings.

Völker calls the paintings (which are technically photographs) Variations on Pi, and to make ’em, he cobbled together an Arduino-controlled, LED-equipped robot — a sort of cross between a vacuum cleaner, a Dan Flavin sculpture, and R2-D2. The robot is programmed to visualize pi by flashing its lights and scooting around on the floor like it’s doing some kind of android Hustle, while a camera mounted overhead takes long-exposure photos. Check the video above.

Now here’s where things gets a bit complex (and totally nerdy): Of the 50 photographs Völker created, each visualizes a different range of pi’s decimal digits. Völker explains:

“There’s a program running on the microcontroller which reads the decimal digits of pi. The first digit defines where the robot should go. The next one defines an angle from which each rotation starts. The following three define the red/green/blue values of the LEDs — basically the color of the light when the rotation starts.”

Based on those instructions, the robot goes round and round for about 4 minutes ’til it completes a single “painting.” Rinse, repeat.