Wanted: A Teepee for Kitties Who Lead Stylish Lives

Contrary to what we’ve said before , here at Co. we’re cat people. More accurately, we’re crazy cat people, which goes a long way toward saying that we’re disgustingly fussy shopping for our cat . Will she like it? Does it match her fur? Is it… her? Luckily, we’ve found Loyal Luxe , an upstart Canadian company that sells feline furniture ideal for those of us who think our pets are actually people (shame).

Seriously, though: How great would it be to have a spot for your furry friend to nap that doesn’t look like a McMansion” And isn’t your laptop” The houses cost $24 each, and apparently, you throw ’em together in just 5 minutes. We’re particularly fond of the attention to detail on the tepee (note: bullhorns over the portal), but the cabin’s the cleverer of the two. It’s got armholes around the back so that your plaid-wearing, axe-wielding, uber-urban woodsman of a cat partake in another important feline task: swatting the hell out of things.

[Images via Loyal Luxe]SL