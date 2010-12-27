Sinuous Lamp Casts Colors Inspired by Coral and Seaweed

The last time I was lucky enough to be in the Caribbean, the only creative inspirations I had were for new ways to order mai tais with an absolute minimum of effort. Industrial designer Christian Vivanco was more creative on his summer vacation: the brightly colored seaweed and corals he saw gave him the idea for his delicately layered “Algae” lamp designs.

Vivanco developed “Algae” for Almerich, a Spanish lighting and furniture company based in Valencia. Like the natural forms he took as inspiration, Vivanco’s design creates functional beauty out of the simplest forms. “It’s made of two acrylic surfaces, which embrace a compact fluorescent tube, hiding the entire electronic system,” he says on his website. “The use of two layers gives you the chance to diffuse the intensity of the internal color, creating a delicate and cheerful atmosphere.”