IPad? What’s an iPad? 2010 saw dozens of dazzling design books hit the market that proved the tactile, page-turning experience is still king. Here, we look back at our favorite design books of the year.

These range from Bible-like illuminated manuscripts and luscious layouts of dizzying code-generated forms to monographs of design legends and innovation tomes that radically changed the way we look at design. (And yes, OK, some of them are even available on the iPad.)AW