13 of the Year’s Best Infographics [Slideshow]

Nearly every day over the past year we’ve brought you our Infographic of the Day–the best designed, most interesting chart out there (that we saw!), chosen from a brimming sea of thousands. And among the hundreds that have made the cut, several have stood out. Some are remarkable simply for their design; others because of what they say about the world we live in. And still others are notable because they point to trends in how data will soon inform, enhance and impact our lives.