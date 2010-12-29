Wanted: Letterpress Made of Legos Creates Charming 8-Bit Prints

Geeky designers (and the folks who write about them!) love Legos, and Sam Cox and Justin LaRosa are no exception. Under their Physical Fiction aegis, these two graphic designers have put Lego to yet another wonderfully off-label use by constructing a working letterpress printer out of the bricks. By clicking smooth Lego tiles into place on plastic baseboards and inking the plates, they create handmade prints with an 8-bit aesthetic.

Letterpress printing was invented by Johannes Gutenberg (of “Gutenberg Bible” fame) and uses “reverse image” plates which are inked and then pressed against paper in a printing press to create a positive image. (The pic up top is what one of Physical Fiction’s Lego plates looks like when it’s inked up and ready to go into the press.) The ink adheres to the flat tiles (but not the exposed “pegs”) and transfers the image to paper, creating a positive image like this:

