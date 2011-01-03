advertisement
advertisement

Almost Genius: Amusement Parks Stacked Up Like Skyscrapers

Ju-Hyun Kim bills his conceptual Vertical Theme Park as an eco-friendly antidote to the sprawling Six Flags of the worlds.

Almost Genius: Amusement Parks Stacked Up Like Skyscrapers
By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

There are few things that demonstrate the excesses of the Automobile Age better than amusement parks, with their promise of adrenaline-fueled escapism spread over vast suburban tracts that always seem to be a two-hour car ride from wherever you are. Not that anyone would suggest ridding the masses of their right to whiplash and vomit. One architect’s proposal: Relocate theme parks to the city. Then build ’em up. Waaaaay up.

advertisement

That might get you a Ferris wheel overlooking the Statue of Liberty and a cloud-piercing carousel and bungee jumping platforms 550 feet above Central Park — all stacked into a single skyscraper that not even French Spiderman could dream up. This so-called Vertical Theme Park is the idea of Harvard GSD grad Ju-Hyun Kim, and it is, in his telling, “the new prototype” for “the cities of tomorrow.”

advertisement

Theoretically, none of it is as absurd as it sounds. More than 50 percent of the world’s population lives in the cities; by 2050, the figure will bump up to 70 percent. At the same time, we’re inching closer and closer to a carbon-neutral world, which means that if you’re gonna build roller coasters at all, you might as well build them near people’s homes — and, more to the point, right next to public transit — to minimize their environmental footprint. (Kim also suggests outfitting the park with assorted solar panels, rainwater collectors, and recycling facilities.)

The problem, of course, is that you can’t throw up a theme park to accommodate some 40,000 visitors a day (roughly what Disneyland gets) smack dab in the middle of an existing urban area without drastically expanding its infrastructure; in a city like Manhattan, that’s about as feasible as ending rent control. Low-density cities are better candidates, but even then, you’d be hard-pressed to convince a municipal government to invest in the next Tower of Terror at a time when a lot of places can barely afford to clean the streets.

advertisement

For more pics and a full description of Kim’s concept (complete with a zero-gravity geodesic dome!), visit ArchDaily.com.

[Images here courtesy of the architect]

About the author

Suzanne LaBarre is the editor of Co.Design. Previously, she was the online content director of Popular Science and has written for the New York Times, the New York Observer, Newsday, I.D.

More

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company