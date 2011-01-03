Almost Genius: Amusement Parks Stacked Up Like Skyscrapers

There are few things that demonstrate the excesses of the Automobile Age better than amusement parks, with their promise of adrenaline-fueled escapism spread over vast suburban tracts that always seem to be a two-hour car ride from wherever you are. Not that anyone would suggest ridding the masses of their right to whiplash and vomit. One architect’s proposal: Relocate theme parks to the city . Then build ’em up. Waaaaay up.

That might get you a Ferris wheel overlooking the Statue of Liberty and a cloud-piercing carousel and bungee jumping platforms 550 feet above Central Park — all stacked into a single skyscraper that not even French Spiderman could dream up. This so-called Vertical Theme Park is the idea of Harvard GSD grad Ju-Hyun Kim , and it is, in his telling , “the new prototype” for “the cities of tomorrow.”

Theoretically, none of it is as absurd as it sounds. More than 50 percent of the world’s population lives in the cities; by 2050, the figure will bump up to 70 percent. At the same time, we’re inching closer and closer to a carbon-neutral world, which means that if you’re gonna build roller coasters at all, you might as well build them near people’s homes — and, more to the point, right next to public transit — to minimize their environmental footprint. (Kim also suggests outfitting the park with assorted solar panels, rainwater collectors, and recycling facilities.)

The problem, of course, is that you can’t throw up a theme park to accommodate some 40,000 visitors a day (roughly what Disneyland gets) smack dab in the middle of an existing urban area without drastically expanding its infrastructure; in a city like Manhattan, that’s about as feasible as ending rent control. Low-density cities are better candidates, but even then, you’d be hard-pressed to convince a municipal government to invest in the next Tower of Terror at a time when a lot of places can barely afford to clean the streets.