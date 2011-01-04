Mighty Building Facade Beats Solar Heat With Mechanical Muscles

The Homeostatic Facade System consists of a mess of silvery squiggles — which, to continue the body metaphor here, look a lot like a small intestine — that open and close in response to heat, effectively regulating temperature throughout a building’s interior. The key is something called (steel yourself for the scientific gobbledygook!) a dielectric elastomer that uses electricity to change shape. The electricity deforms the squiggles, expanding them when it’s hot and sunny and contracting them when it’s cold.

If you read our blog regularly you know that intelligent facades aren’t particularly new. We’ve seen high-rise skins that adapt to the environment at the press of a button and others that manage indoor climates by magically breathing in and out. Generally, though, these facades rely on digital programming, which often fails to deliver on promised energy savings. That might be because the controls themselves are unreliable or because they have to be set by employees who are too lazy or too preoccupied to bother. With Decker Yeadon, the innovation is in the material itself. The Homeostatic Facade System shapeshifts on its own; no computer (or human) required.