To Elevate the Design Profession, Boston Tries Grassroots Advocacy

I recently went to the opening reception for the Creative Capital exhibit at Boston City Hall, one of several exhibits created by the Design Museum of Boston. This exhibit highlights Boston as a cultural center for creativity, but more importantly, it attempts to make a connection between design and business; the space where creativity and industry meet.

The Creative Capital show focused specifically on the creative economy that resides within Massachusetts, and it’s only one of several local initiatives that highlights the positive economic effect design has on the state’s economy. Other initiatives in Massachusetts, such as the Creative Economy Council, the Design Industry Group of Massachusetts (DIGMA) and Boston’s proposed Innovation District are all interesting developments where design is at the center of the conversation. But we don’t yet have a single cohesive movement or organization to help designers show their value to business and society.

In the U.S., design and designers still sit under a very large creative tent, one that includes virtually every artistic and design endeavor in the nation with each group seeking to elevate their own special interests and gain their own funding. It’s challenging to imagine a clear voice for design evolving from these somewhat confusing and bureaucratic bodies. And as much as I would love design to pitch its own tent in Washington, I actually think some of the most effective connections are being made at the state level, like the one we see in Massachusetts.