Book Filled With Data Art Renews Itself With Each New Printing [Video]

One of the silliest things about all the hand-wringing over the death of print is the idea that there’s some unbridgeable divide between physical books and digital technology, that the latter exists solely to destroy the former. In reality, they can work beautifully together.

So suggests Written Images, a trailblazing book project by Martin Fuchs, Peter Bichsel, and others. The project uses generative-art apps by some of the top figures in the field to produce one-of-a-kind hard copy editions — proof that, with a dash of creativity, digital tools can actually raise the value of the print experience.

Written Images is still in the pre-production phase, but the ultimate result will be a limited series of books featuring output from 42 image-generating software programs, all made by crack digital artists, from Golan Levin to Nervous System. The programs will spit out different images for each book, so that no two books will be exactly the same. Buy a copy, then, and what you end up with is both a collection of gorgeous generative art (complete with an intro by techie high priest Bruce Sterling) and something that’s itself a work of generative art.