First Look: L.A. Scores a Bold New Museum by Diller Scofidio + Renfro [Video]

Anxiously anticipated designs were released today for the Broad, a new museum for Los Angeles’s downtown which nearly everyone agrees is the biggest project to hit L.A., maybe since Frank Gehry’s Walt Disney Concert Hall (which is, incidentally, just up the hill). The honeycomb-textured cube was created by Diller Scofidio + Renfro, designers of the High Line and newly renovated Lincoln Center, who were announced as the architects by philanthropist Eli Broad in August. The Broad (not to be confused with the Broad Contemporary Art Museum at another city museum, LACMA), will house not only exhibitions from Broad’s extensive collection but also the headquarters for his foundation, in 120,000 square feet of space.

Calling the concept the “veil and the vault,” DS+R’s design consists of a cast-concrete “veil” that wraps the building with a distinctive pattern and floods the interiors with that must-have for any museum: natural light. The second-story core of the building is the “vault” for the Broad Art Foundation, including Broad’s massive collection — over 2,000 works by 200 artists — with windows that allow visitors to peek at the holdings as well as at the day-to-day operations of the foundation itself. The top floor features a completely sky-lit gallery that offers 24-foot ceilings and almost an acre of unobstructed gallery space. The design also employs a similar technique that DS+R used at Lincoln Center, with a sort of cutaway corner at the northern edge of the property, bringing the museum’s activity out into the streets. Visitors will use this corner as the entrance, walking into a glass atrium that bubbles up into the center of the ground floor, and be whisked upstairs to the gallery via escalator.

