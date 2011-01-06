51 Reasons Why Typographic Rules Are B.S. [Slideshow]

Which is why we’re delighted to tell you about a new book that puts a big, fat Comic Sans question mark over more than 50 tenets of “good” typography. Printed by Holland-based BIS Publishers and edited by Anneloes van Gaalen, the aptly named Never Use More Than Two Different Typefaces And 50 Other Ridiculous Typography Rules reexamines everything from the old adage “Make it Pretty” to whether Helvetica is really as perfect (and Comic Sans is as flawed) as people think.

The book doesn’t try to prescribe new rules, nor does it suggest that the old ones are entirely without merit. Instead it draws on quotes from crack designers like Paul Rand, Massimo Vignelli, Erik Spiekermann, and others to show that type dogmas are nothing more than frameworks, which, in the right context, can and oughta’ be blasted to smithereens. Above, we present some of our favorite un-rules, all accompanied by gorgeous (and perfectly delinquent) typography. SL