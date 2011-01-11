Organic Circuits That Could Grow and Die Like Plants

Microchips are made from silicon and plastic for a good reason: it’s very easy to control and make sure each component is exactly like every other. But Dr. Jean-Baptiste Labrune of Alcatel-Lucent Bell Labs thinks that electronics made of softer stuff — like wood, for instance — have their place too. His “ Orgatronics ” combine transducers and microcontrollers with organic materials to make digital/natural hybrids that could one day coexist alongside Mother Nature’s originals.

Labrune began his experiments at the MIT Media Lab’s Tangible Media Group , which focuses on “facing the challenge of reconciling our dual citizenship in the physical and digital worlds.” Says Labrune (in a long, wonky interview with We Make Money Not Art ): “If we would make circuits on living entities, they would perform differently according to the environment or the homeostatic state of the substrate.” Translation: These orgatronics could rely on the natural processes taking place within the organic matter itself for power, or even interesting new functionality.

Labrune’s work has intriguing connections to the long-held dream of an “internet of things”: a world in which physical objects are all connected in a smart digital network, just like hypertext links or Google documents. The usual vision for such objects is some variation on RFID-networked kitchen appliances. But what if the “smart things” were integrated more naturally — like in a botanical garden, for instance?

Sure, no one wants to see ugly chunks of plastic hanging off of all the flowers in a park, but Labrune’s orgatronics are just a first crude step toward better integrations of the digital and natural worlds. And besides, orgatronics don’t even have to be permanent: “A second [possibility] is the ability to create processes or machines that intervene into natural environment, but then withdraw themselves to let their artificiality being re-conquered by living entities, controlled by extra-human rules,” Labrune gnomically explains. Think of it like an Andy Goldsworthy project, but with wi-fi.