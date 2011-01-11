The Martin Luther King Day Lunch: A New Tradition for Celebrating Diversity

You don’t need to look deep into history to see where design has been instrumental in guiding cultural change. Designers Henry Dreyfuss and Norman bel Geddes dreamed of the future and then built two separate models of the future at the 1939 World’s Fair: Democracity and Futurama. It worked. 20 years later their vision of cities full of skyscrapers connected by interstate superhighways came true.

Dreaming of a more vigorous America, President Kennedy promoted the President’s Council on Physical Fitness (curious fact: Richard Nixon was the first chairman!). The Council promoted exercise by publishing inspirational posters, producing demonstration programs in schools, and by challenging people to make 50-mile hikes. It worked. Now there are more health clubs than Starbucks!

In the late 1800’s Patty Smith Hill and her sister Mildred worked together in the Louisville Kindergarten Training School. They dreamed about bringing children and parents together. So they created games for the whole family and wrote some songs like “Happy Birthday to You.” It worked. Now kids are king!

People need contrast: Innovation feeds on variety.

Today lots of people think diversity is a problem. Stereotypes, prejudice, tribal warfare and religious crusades are messing things up. Those clashing cultures need to stop forcing their counterparts to be like them, not just because peace is good, but also because our differences are good. Diversity should be tolerated and encouraged. Plain vanilla is bad. Problems spawn innovation. Variety is a prerequisite for progress — without mutations and change there would be no opportunity for dreams!

Designers are in the dream business — from concept cars to the ill-intentioned “design obsolesces” — and designers get paid to make things distinct from the competition (we like to think we are making them better, but objectively, difference is the first hurdle for survival: once the shopper can distinguish between things they can start to make decisions based on other qualities). Homogenized plain vanilla is boring because people need contrast: Innovation feeds on variety. Societies where innovation is prized are the ones that lead. Take 18th century England’s enlightenment, which fed the Industrial Revolution, or Silicon Valley’s culture of globalized entrepreneurship that drove the development of the Internet.