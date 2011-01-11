Step by Step: How A Toxic Wasteland Becomes a Lovely Park [Video]

Every stretch of America has at least one: an old industrial site that’s so trashed and toxic, it looks like the setting for a Garbage Pail Kids reunion — not exactly the type of thing you want in your backyard (unless, of course, you’re an 8-year-old boy).

The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) has heard the cries of cities everywhere and has produced a handy animated-film guide for converting these so-called brownfields into dazzling green spaces. From Industrial Wasteland to Community Park — produced for the ASLA’s web exhibit on designing sustainable landscapes — takes you through the process step by step, from clearing trash to seeding toxins-absorbing plants. Move over Messy Tessie!