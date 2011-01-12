A Canteen That Expands to Carry More Water

French designer Mathieu Lehanneur has dreamed up infographic-enhanced urns and plant-powered air filters . Now he’s set his sights on reinventing the humble canteen with his Pumpkin concept, built around an expanding inner tube that swells to match the amount of liquid being carried, just like a biological cell.

What does that have to do with a pumpkin? Yeah, we don’t know either. But the modular design is kind of ingenious. Up to 1.5 liters of water can be stored in the flexible circular tube, which acts as its own shoulder-bag when connected to the a top half for storing personal items.

Lehanneur sees his Pumpkin being suitable for rugged hikers or international aid workers. Once detached from the shoulder-bag portion (which, to be honest, seems more First World clever than Third World practical), the water tubes can be chained together to form larger rings which can carry more water while slung around the shoulder or waist. In these situations, the Pumpkin can accommodate between four and eight liters of water.

Lehanneur developed the Pumpkin with Harvard professor David Edwards in a three-year program in South Africa. It was sold throughout the developing world in 2010, with profits redirected to charity, and it’s currently on display at Le Laboratoire in Paris. Can your Army surplus canteen boast that kind of cred?

JP