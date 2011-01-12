Almost Genius: A Cell Phone That Won’t Get Lost in Your Purse

At first glance, the Gabler , by designer Paz Brouk, seems like a good idea. It’s a concept phone that folds over the edge of a purse for women (and the occasional man) who can never root around their bags fast enough to grab their cell before a call goes to voicemail. A legitimate problem. The issue — and it’s one we encounter pretty often — is that the solution actually introduces more problems.

The biggest one: The phone is practically begging to get swiped. Consider: You’re swanning about town with your eminently reachable phone, when, lo, someone else reaches for it — and you don’t even notice it’s gone, because it was hooked onto your purse (and not close to your body like, say, a belt clip).

Another problem: It won’t work for a lot of purses. All of ours, for instance, have zippers. The last thing we want to do is block the zipper with a gadget we have to remove every time we want to dig something out of our bag. Ostensibly, you could attach the phone to the straps, but then it’d be more likely to fall off. We’d rather miss a call.