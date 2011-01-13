Spectacle-Laden Dali Museum Now Open for Business

The new Salvador Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida, has finally opened its doors, and, exactly as we expected, it’s a great, big masturbatory tribute to The Great Masturbator himself.

We don’t really need to get into that again, though. Suffice to say, the museum — designed by the architecture giant HOK — is still a raging spectacle. Its geodesic blob still looks like a tumor (for all its engineering wizardry). And the building still may or may not be an homage to adolescent horniness. But hey, judge for yourself.

[More images and the official press-speak at Designboom; or for a smarter take on Dali, check out these two excellent essays, one by George Orwell, the other by art critic Robert Hughes]