A Singing, Swaying Urban Garden That Memorializes the Holocaust

So Atlantic City is building a new Holocaust memorial, which is great news for those of us who’d rather look at pretty architecture than feed coins to Elvis Multi-Strike and eat buffet steak ?til we puke.

Unfortunately, AC isn’t building the memorial you see here. But we want to tell you about it anyway for the simple reason that it’s lovely.

The conceptual scheme, by Jerusalem-based architects SAYA, is called Fields of Memory, and it placed second in a recent international design competition to erect a Holocaust memorial on AC’s famed boardwalk. (First prize went to a pair of Columbia U students for a pretty cool design, even if it looks a bit like it got blasted by a tidal wave.)

Fields of Memory would be an urban garden that sings. It’d dance, too. As the architects tell it, vast bunches of rust-like “light stalks” — some tall, some short, and many in between — would sway in the breeze, their lights flickering, their stalks producing sounds like the soft whistle of a flute. The pictures do a good job of conveying the concept, but to really grasp it, you’ve gotta watch the film above. It’s hypnotic.