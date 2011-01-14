Infographic of the Day: Do Smarter People Make More Money?

We all know, at least vaguely, that a better education leads to better prospects in life. But is that really true? A superb map created by GOOD shows that it is — but thanks to the ingenuity of the map design, it also manages to reveal a good deal more about the links between education and money.

The map is actually quite unintuitive, but once you get the hang of it, it’s amazing. So first, let’s talk about the mapping method. Essentially, the idea was to show graduation rates of high school and college as pink and yellow respectively. The pinker a place, for example, the higher the high-school graduation rate. The third piece of the puzzle is median household income, shown in blue: What’s fascinating is that these three maps are laid over each other — and thus the color combinations become the really important thing to look for. If a county is, say, orange (rare, by the way, more on that soon), that’s a combination of yellow and pink but not blue — thus the residents there are often high-school and college grads, but they don’t make much money. But if an area is almost black, that means that it has a high percentage of high-school and college grads and the people make a lot of money.

