An iPad App That Lets Even Amateurs Draw Great Logos [UPDATED WITH VIDEO]

We’re starting to suspect the iPad isn’t just a device, but a wand that turns mere mortals into superhuman renaissance men . Case in point: Triangle Draw , an iPad app by Denmark’s Simon Strandgaard that allows regular joes to create computer graphics that could pass for the stuff of professionals.

OK, we’re exaggerating a little. It won’t magically produce the next Milton Glaser. But it does let iPadders — whether they’ve got design chops or not — sketch out cool 2-D logos, typography, and other graphics, using nothing but triangles. [Check out the video above… a Triangle Drawing contest!]

Yep, triangles. So regardless of what you plan to draw, you’re basically pulling from a palette of obtuse and acute angles. That’s it. Which might sound a bit limiting. Want to make serifs? Good luck. A comic sans logo? Please.

What you get instead are angular, minimalist graphics that look like they’re channeling ?80s Atari games. Like below. Any of these icons would’ve looked right at home in Pac-Man or Q-Bert (aka best. Video game. Ever.) :