A Fire Station for France’s Bravest (and Most Fabulous)

If you’re gonna take a job that involves rushing into burning buildings, you might as well do it in France. At least there, you’ll spend your down time in haute style: France could soon be home to the world’s fanciest fire station.

The Porte Pouchet – Fire Station + Municipal Motor Transport is a design concept by the French architects Jean Marc Ibos Myrto Vitart for a glitzy, glammy firehouse in Paris that makes your average municipal building look like Guantanamo. It’s got bedrooms, a restaurant, a glass-fenced terrace-cum-running track, and, incredibly, a full-blown soccer field.

Presumably, the idea here is to make the firefighters’ lives a bit more humane — instead of cramped old offices and windowless weightlifting rooms, they get ample light and lots of access to the outdoors. Of course, this being France, the firefighters will probably find something to complain about.