How To Give Electronic Music Some Visual Kick [Video]

If you missed last year’s Lunchmeat Festival — the a/v nerd event of 2010 — this short film does a great job of making up for it.

It’s a 6-minute documentary on how electronic musician and VJ Nosaj Thing transformed what looked like a boring old Prague warehouse into a full-blown audiovisual spectacle using little more than foam blocks and his laptop.

We’ve written about the close partnership between visuals and electronic music before, the latter relying on the former to coax people into buying tickets for a show that’d otherwise just be some dude pushing lots of buttons. Nosaj Thing is clearly a master of this type of hybrid theater, and it’s pretty fascinating to watch him at work.

[Via Computer Love]