Infographic of the Day: How Horoscopes Hustle You

It’s amazing that the horoscope industry persists, with all of its chicanery and gimmicks. But persist it does, and every single day, millions of people really do feel that the alignment of stars, hundreds of light years distant, is telling them to look for a new girlfriend or buy a tighter fitting pair of pants. (Mercury rising! Sexy times!)

So how do horoscopes manage to hoodwink otherwise normal people who are presumably intelligent enough to read, feed themselves and get dressed in the morning? A clever infographic by David McCandless suggests that horoscopes rely on the simple trick of writing essentially the same thing for every sign, with a few words changed here and there to make readers feel that the information is tailored to them.

McCandless created the chart by looking at 22,000 horoscopes on Yahoo! Shine, and then crunching the data. It shows all 12 astrological signs, and represents both the common words that appear in their respective horoscopes, as well as the unique words, written in red. Long story short: The various horoscopes don’t look so different anymore, do they? With the exception of a couple of words, presumably sprinkled in to add that unique feel, you might guess that horoscopes are all essentially the same.

That’s a compelling hypothesis of how horoscopes are actually written–a person, after all, does write them, and they’re bound to fall back on certain writing habits and turns of phrase.

But it’s also far less of a smoking gun, in exposing the fakery behind horoscopes. For instance, you could argue that the words themselves don’t really tell you what the horoscope meant– after all, “Sure feels easy” does mean anything similar to “It’s easy to feel sure.” Moreover, a true hardcore horoscope freak would argue that timing is everything. It doesn’t matter if the words are the same over time; it matters when the fortune is given.