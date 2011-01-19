Almost Genius: A Watering Can That Uses Your Pee

Green thumb, meet the golden shower. Golden shower, meet Guldkannan Towa, a plastic watering can designed explicitly to hold and pour pee.

The can addresses a curious, albeit patently gross, fact of the organic-gardening world: Pee makes for excellent fertilizer. It’s got lots of nitrogen, potassium, and phosphate — all important nutrients for growing healthy plants. One study showed that tomato vines fertilized with a urine mixture bore more than four times as much fruit as plants grown using traditional fertilizer. Tell ’em that next time you get caught relieving yourself in the bushes. The can — equal parts chamber pot and watering pot — is the idea of Åsa Lövberg, a Swedish designer who describes herself as someone with “a strong environmental consciousness” who lives in a ‘charming turn of the century cottage’ outside Stockholm, where she “maintains a garden designed from her own needs and to the rules of nature,” which is to say, of course, she pees on it.

