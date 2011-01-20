Almost Genius: A Lamp That Uses Only the Sun’s Reflected Rays

Green-home tech is great and all, but some of it is way too damned complicated. (Remote-controlled everything, no thanks!) Pure Sun bills itself as the analogue antidote: It’s a table that doubles as a light source, using only the sun.

Designed by Denmark-based Igland Design, the table is effectively a lamp without bulbs (even though it looks more like a pinball machine without pinballs). The key is an angled mirror that grabs the sun’s rays, then throws them onto ceilings, walls — wherever — creating an instant patch of light. Depending on the weather and time of day, it could ostensibly replace artificial lamps.

The catch: You have to monitor the light manually. By tweaking a set of dials, you control the angle of the mirror, which needs to be adjusted throughout the day to trace the trajectory of the sun. Kind of a pain, right? Especially since a device exists that’ll automatically do that for you (and it even comes in a passive, low-e version). But the designers are steadfast: No. Technology. Evarrrrr! “If the Pure Sun table had a sun-tracking system, it would miss the point,” Dag Igland tells us in an email, “[A]n important part of the idea is that you have to actively dial in the right angles to capture light … and that by doing that, one (hopefully) gains awareness on saving energy.”