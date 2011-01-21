Tiny Apartment Is Made With 25,000 Ping-Pong Balls [Slideshow]

Daniel Arsham’s apartment in Brooklyn is the only pint-sized place we’ve ever wanted to live in. It’s a mere 90 square feet — that’s about big enough to fit a toothbrush — but the decor’s so sleek and minimal, we’d trade in our own sardine can in a heartbeat.

The apartment’s a loft attached to the offices of Snarkitecture, the cool-kid architecture firm where Arsham is a partner, and it’s basically just a room that serves two functions: sleeping and dressing. But oh, what a room it is.

The walls look like great big, pixelated screens that fade from gray to white as you approach the ceiling. On closer inspection, the pixels are actually ping-pong balls — a whopping 25,000 of ’em.* We half expect someone to come out and call a Powerball winner.

The rest of the place is a study in simplicity. Arsham’s got a bed with some built-in shelves and a dresser, where he keeps a few clothes. To enter the loft, he climbs a ladder through the office’s employee bathroom.

The apartment — which Snarkitecture designed — was built in two months for less than $100 a square foot. That’s about $50 cheaper than your average loft. Impressive. Then again, by the looks of it, all they really had to do was shop at the local sporting goods store.

*Several readers have pointed out that ping-pong balls are insanely flammable, ergo not the best room decor, unless you’ve got some sort of raging death wish. Snarkitecture assures us they took the necessary precautions. Per partner Alex Mustonen: “The spheres have been treated with a fire retardant intumescent coating – a product that is designed to swell in the presence of intense heat in order to prevent the material from burning.” Phew! -Eds

[Images courtesy of Snarkitecture]SL