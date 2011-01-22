When Trying to Invent, Being Objective Can Cripple Your Process

This is the final essay in a three-part series by Jon Kolko, author of the new book Exposing the Magic of Design, on how to embrace design synthesis in your organization. Read the first part here and the second part here.

During the first part of this series, I wrote about some immediate ways you can design synthesis into your work, in order to make sense of chaotic and incomplete data. In the second part, I described ways to change the culture of your workplace in order to encourage more play and creative productivity. In this final part, I would like to offer you a provocation — not methods or techniques, but a call for judgment, interpretation, and bias.

The Importance of a Point of View

Most professional careers celebrate objectivity. Doctors, engineers, bankers, and anthropologists all describe a need for a clear, sensible, emotionless approach to their work. Data is king in these fields — until hard data is provided, professionals are taught to be skeptical, and to reject unsubstantiated changes. Metrics and empirical tests of efficiency, validity, or productivity are celebrated. Even marketers — whom often produce humorous and emotionally charged artifacts — tend to substantiate their work with rigorous data collection both before and after the production of these artifacts, in an attempt to add some form of rationalization, and to track and analyze their successes. Google Analytics has made the infamous A/B testing ubiquitous in web properties, where a full suite of metrics can be processed and tracked in order to understand the causal relationship between a decision and the behavior of the community of users. This idea of causality is the holy grail of statistics, as it — when combined with appropriate sampling and other qualities of statistical significance — indicates a direct and logical relationship between an action and a response.

When synthesizing, using data to justify old decisions is a recipe for disaster.

Designers, too, have found value in data — we’ve learned to use it to “speak the language” of other disciplines, who frequently hold some form of decision making power over our ideas. Designers have, with some successes and a great deal of failures, attempted to cost-justify usability with data, rationalize branding and mark-making with questionnaires and surveys, and utilize trends, patterns, and “best practices” to back up our design decisions.