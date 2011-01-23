Infographics of the Day: 12 Data Viz Masterpieces From the 19th Century

Given the era’s obsession with science and industry, we shouldn’t be surprised that citizens of the 19th century had a yen for elegant info-visualizations. The world was at once bigger (because of advances in astronomy and biology, notably Darwin’s theory of evolution) and smaller (because of railroads, steam engines, and the telegraph) than it had ever been before — and all that new information needed to be synthesized into easily-understandable forms. (That whole “too much information” thing? Yeah, the 21st century didn’t invent that, either.)

So flick through these gorgeous engraved designs and reflect on how much harder it was to make something called an “infographic” when there weren’t such things as Photoshop. Oh, and you might want to check out BibliOdyssey’s book, too. JP