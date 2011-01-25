A Basket That’s a Wiggling Work of Kinetic Art [Video]

The incredible thing about Bidum is that it’s a basket, and it swings, shimmies, and shakes like some sort of cross between a Slinky and a giant Koosh Ball. The more incredible thing is that it’s a basket, and we’re actually excited about it.

Once you see the videos, though, you’ll get what all the fuss is about. Watch: Industrial designer Laetitia Florin produced Bidum for her graduate thesis at the École Cantonale d’Art de Lausanne, in Switzerland. She got it to bounce by sheathing cotton over thin spring-steel strips.