Sneak Peek: Fast Company’s Six-Foot Table Made of Shredded Magazines

Most magazines send their unread, surplus issues off to be pulped and recycled. Fast Company usually does the same, but this month we took it a step further: Designer Jens Praet used 27-pounds of shredded Fast Company‘s and turned them into a single, six-foot long dining table. The Fast Company table, along with several new pieces by Praet, will be on view (and on sale) at Industry Gallery in Washington, D.C., through February 26th.

Praet first began making end tables and nightstands out of shredded paper in 2007, for Droog, the high-concept Dutch design label. They’ve sold out almost every time they’ve been shown, despite prices starting at $5,000. So Praet is now attempting something more ambitious: The Fast Company table is the largest piece he’s ever produced.

The process begins with clear epoxy, which Praet pours over skeins of shredded paper; the mixture is then poured into a specially designed mold. The huge span of the Fast Company table also requires a hidden aluminum skeleton. (We’d show you pics of that, but Praet is nervous about letting slip any trade secrets.) “People say the surface looks like rice noodles,” says Praet. “I call them information fossils. You would normally hide these shreds, but here, they get new life.”

Since the table is one of a limited edition of 12, Fast Company will provide issues as new pieces are created.CK