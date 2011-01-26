Which Logo Is Overdue for an Overhaul? Vote, and We’ll Redesign It!

Ah, a new year, and a new chance for tired, lagging brands to redeem themselves to consumers. Last year was a good year for many companies to step out with new identities. Just run through our slideshow of 2010’s best brand redesigns . But in that same slideshow, you’ll also spot the two biggest stinkers: United/Continental’s crappy merger that ditched eons of design history, and of course, the ill-fated Gap disaster . How does a brand move its identity forward without alienating longtime fans or — maybe worse — the design community?

We’ve been wondering about that very thing, so we’ve nominated our expert blogger Rick Barrack to look into the future, help us envision a new reality for a brand in need of a refresh. You’ll know Barrack for his amazing work redesigning the logos of the Republican, Democratic and Tea Parties, rethinking our nutritional labeling system, and for his smart concept to help the U.S. Postal Service appear more friendly and approachable to holiday shoppers. Barrack volunteered his services to take on one aging brand and imagine a new future for its logo and identity.

But with so many brands in need of help out there, how to choose? We put our heads together with Barrack and came up with this list of brand whose logos are ripe for a redesign, just to get the wheels turning:

But this list is by no means complete. We’re looking for your suggestions as well. Which major brand’s identity is most in need of a redesign? Leave a comment here or post your suggestion to Twitter with the hashtag #RDchallenge

Post your suggestions by February 11 and we’ll choose one that Barrack will tackle in a redesign challenge. And we’ll also ask the community (if you so choose, we’re not asking for spec work) to contribute their ideas for how this brand might take a step in the right direction.