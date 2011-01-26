An Eco-Friendly Lamp for People Who Hate CFLs

Chances are you got rid of your incandescent lights awhile ago, unless you run a twee restaurant in Brooklyn or you hate the planet (or both). But it wasn’t an easy parting, was it? Those inefficient old bulbs are, in a word, gorgeous.

Studio Stadtpark, in Austria, has heard your cries and designed the next best thing: Sympathy for the Bulb, a lamp that radiates light like an incandescent, using bulbs that won’t destroy the earth. The trick is a cutout in the center of the lamp that mimics the shape of a cartoonishly big incandescent. Screw in a CFL or some other energy-saving bulb, and its light fills the cutout, creating the illusion of a soft, round glow. Cue the Marvin Gaye.