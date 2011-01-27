What Is Synesthesia Like? Watch These Videos for a Taste

The mental condition called “synesthesia” sounds like a bong-hitting undergrad’s dream come true: crossed sensory wires in the brain can make a person involuntarily — and literally — hear sounds from images, see colors from music, even experience taste sensations when certain words are spoken (although that is rare). Sounds like a trip — sign me up, dude!

But if you’re not into channeling Hunter Thompson, you can watch Michal Levy‘s films instead. She’s synesthetic, and creates delightfully designed animations based on the involuntary sensations she gets from jazz music. Here’s her latest, in which an audio waveform becomes a pulsing, dancing skyline before morphing into a gorgeous riot of colorful audio-visual abstractions. Interestingly, Levy’s process materials and sketches offer an even more literal depiction of what synesthesia might feel like than the video itself. Rectilinear order collides with hallucinogenic chroma, and recognizable images co-mingle with purely abstract sense-impressions: