Crazy App: Which Side of Your Face Is Better Looking?

Used to be, all you needed to test your own hotness was a mirror and a quick squeeze of the hiney. Then science (and a lot of creative interpretation) went and got involved and now the only thing anyone cares about is a symmetrical mug. Perfectly spaced eyes? Babe. Equally proportioned nostrils? Sexxxx-y.

It was only a matter of time, then, before someone developed an app that generates images of a more even-faced — and presumably beautiful — you. And you thought the world had run out of ways to make you hate yourself. Here’s how the app, called Echoism, works: It takes a picture of you, then splits the image into a left and a right section. The images are then mirrored to create two separate, symmetrical identities, one showing what you’d look like if the left side of your face were dominant; the other showing right-side dominance.