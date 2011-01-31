Ingeniously Green: Invention Stops Bar Soap From Getting Icky and Slimy

Liquid hand soap is a sustainability no-no: Not only is the water therein wastefully used, but it’s also pointlessly being shipped around the world, burning fossil fuels. Then again, soap bars are slimy and icky! Well, student designer Nathalie Stämpfli has you covered: her clever soap dispensers work just like the pumpable liquid versions, but they use solid bars instead.

As you can see, Stämpfli basically just added a cheese-grater-like base to a standard soapdish. Instead of groping the slippery bar, just pump the grater to dispense a handful of soapflakes (she designed it to be easily done one-handed) and lather up. But wait, there’s more! Stämpfli also designed a handheld version: