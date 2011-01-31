Finally, a Shop for Doggies Who Love Minimalist Design

If you read our site regularly, you know there are two ways to our heart: modern design and furry animals. It’s only natural, then, that anything that combines the two makes us so giddy we could punch ourselves. Case in point: Chico , a shop in Japan for minimalist doggies.

The place is designed by Osaka-based Atelier Kuu, and what makes it great — and different from most chichi pet stores out there — is that it’s conceived with the dog’s, not just the owner’s, experience in mind. (Oh, quit your groaning. So some of us think dogs deserve to be treated like people. So the $#%& what?)

The space is inspired by a dog house, hence the pitched-roof silhouette echoed every which way, whether over the main counter (above) or in the product displays (below).